Ganesh Utsav begins today: All set to welcome the Raja in Lucknow!

It’s that time of the year when the city is soaked in celebratory colours of Ganesh Utsav. With vibrant pandals in place, the 10-day festivity is all set to begin from today. Shrawan Prajapati giving final touches to the idol

Replica of Jagannath Temple, Puri at Paper Mill Ke Bappa, sculptor Shrawan Prajapati’s creation of Ganpati as Manautiyon Ke Raja installed at Jhulelal Park, Aminabad replicating a Queen Padmavati palace, Rajasthan and several other pandals have been put up to ring in the festivities.

One of the senior most sculptors from Lucknow, Shrawan Prajapati says, “The idol this year again is six-feet and four inches tall. I always say Bappa takes his own shape and size. Kitna bhi mei koshish karu ke paanch feet ke bana doon but it’s all his wish. Bappa here is always installed in orginal silk vastra and real shringhar that’s a big difference that we are proud of for years now.”

Another organising member adds, “A hall on 4,000 sq ft area has been made specially for devotees to sit and write letters about their wishes (manauti) to Ganesha.”

Paper Mill Ke Bappa organiser Prateek Sinha shares, “Last year, we had Kedarnath Temple replica and this year’s theme is Jagannath Dham temple. The pandal will feature Lucknow’s tallest Ganpati murti standing at 11 feet. Total height of the pandal is 50 feet and artistes from Krishnanagar, West Bengal are giving it a final touch.”

For Aminabad Ke Raja the puja has been organised for the last 30 years and has a special feature. “We don’t buy Bappa’s idol! Every year kisi ki manauti (wish) puri hoti hai woh murti deta hai! Many times, there are more than one people who come forward to bring the idol and then a draw is held. Shri Ram Road is a not a wide road still the idol is established on one side while the traffic moves along,” says Atul Awasthi, an organising member.

Over the years Ganpati puja in Lucknow has become a big affair and every locality and mohallas have several small and big puja ceremonies happening with much fervour.

At Ganesh Ganj Ke Raja’s pandal the focus is also on cultural programmes. “Every day we have a cultural event like bhajan sandhya by Omkar Shankdhar and Kishore Chaturvedi, magic show, kids dance competition and Sundarkand by Gopal Sharma,” informs official Abhinav Chaubey.

The Latouche road pandal organised by Maharashtrian Samaj will have food stalls serving different Marathi delicacies.

This year the pandal of Lucknow Ke Raja, Chowk Ka Ganpati has been relocated from Kali Temple in Chowk to Ram Manohar Lohia Lawn in the same area.

“Bappa will be decorated with garlands of currency notes and lotus seeds along with a silver crown of 300gm adorning him. Also, something to look forward to will be an exhibition themed on the culture of Uttar Pradesh. Part of the display will be a miniature of Ram temple in Ayodhya along with numerous personalities from the state,” says an organising member.