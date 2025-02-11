Gen Z wants is honesty, love, open communication and their vibes to match with their partner this Promise Day

Love in today’s world is a loaded emotion. With trends like situationship, simmering, ghosting, lime bombing and more ruling the dating world, it is getting harder to find true love. Gen Z, the relatively new kid on the dating block, isn’t too pumped about dating apps. But love is something they are still looking for. And who doesn’t want it? Gen Z want love, honesty and open communication from their romantic partner(instagram)

For Promise Day today, Gen Z tells us what they want from their partners. For 19-year-old Yash Naidu, a student from Thane, the one thing he wants is for “them to match my energy, which can mean no dry texts or half-baked vibes! I would want them to be 100% real and in the moment.”

Twenty-two-year-old Aafiya Sayed, a communication strategy associate from Mumbai, says, “The one promise I want my partner to uphold is to never let difficult times compromise our respect for each other. No matter the challenges we face, kindness and understanding should always come first. As individuals, we evolve and that growth should be met with acceptance, even when it diverges from our expectations." However, the most important thing for Sayed is: “Love should never be about imposing one’s preferences but about fostering mutual respect, balance, and unwavering support.”

A traditional love in modern times

Digital creator Divya Bihani, 23, from Mumbai, is an “old-school lover” and is looking for a traditional relationship. She says, “I would want my partner to promise to never bring up the old arguments while we are discussing the current issue. It always has to be 'now' for that point in time.”

Exclusivity might not be everyone’s cup of tea in this generation, but for Visha Agrawal, a 22-year-old Graphic Designer, Mumbai, says, “In these times of romantic exploration and a world full of options, exclusivity is a rarity. A promise I make and expect my partner to keep is loyalty and exclusivity.“

Communication reigns supreme for Gen Z

For Rachel Fargoes, 22, founder of a fashion brand, communication forms the foundation of her relationship. She says, “I would want them to always be honest. Have a conversation, talk to me about what is affecting you; whatever the obstacle is, I believe, we can overcome it if we are honest to each other.” This also applies to Krishika Gandhi, a 23-year-old social media management consultant from Mumbai. “I would always want them to communicate with me. More often than not, I tend to overthink things. So, if there an an open channel for communication, simply talking things out with them will make things so much easier.”

A 23-year-old food stylist from Mumbai, Tanishka Dewani can't agree more: “I haven’t been in a relationship in the last five years but, what I look for in my partner is to keep up with the promise of sharing all the right and wrong things that happen. I wouldn't want to get to know about it from a third person. For me, open communication no matter what will help keep the inbuilt trust intact."

A promise can mean a lot of things to different people and for Daniyal Abdulla, a 27-year-old student from Kashmir, it looks like this: “In my relationship, the one promise I would like my partner to make is to always be honest and transparent no matter the situation. I wouldn’t want them to hide things from me.”

When it comes to love and relationships, sometimes the easiest things are hard to find. Aarya Rane, a Digital Content Creator from Lonavala, wants a relationship that is consistent. “No matter what life brings, both partners should continue loving, supporting, and standing by each other the same way. It’s about managing things equally, facing challenges together, and never letting go,” shares the 19-year-old.