Got your sushi etiquette right?
There are a few dos and don'ts to follow when enjoying this Japanese culinary delight.
Everywhere you look, there's a sushi lover! The Japanese rolled-up dish with vinegared rice, sugar and salt as well as veggies or meat is so popular - Michelin stars have found success with it, sushi is part of conveyor belt fare, it finds a firm footing in luxury dining, its on healthy menus and is one also of the easiest DIY foods to make. If you have a party coming up, we suggest you serve sushi, savoury and yes, sweet, too!
Key rules to know
But eating sushi follows a set of rules, here are a few of these to know:
Sushi is had with chopsticks. Remember not to rub your chopsticks together
Each nilgiri piece must be eaten in a single bite
As is commonly done, do not add ginger on top of your sushi as ginger serves as a palate cleanser only and is not a condiment
Experts advocate not adding wasabi to the soy sauce but simply adding a smidgen on your chopstick and then putting that on the sushi
When dipping your chopstick into the soy sauce, go fish/meat/veggie-side first so that the rice is not soy-soaked
Why it's healthy
As per a report, nori, the seaweed used to when rolling sushi has vitamin vitamin A, vitamin C, B1 and B2 and sushi rice is also a source for complex carbs, which provide energy. Use ingredients in it like cucumber, salmon and avocado for a healthy bite.