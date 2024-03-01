Got your sushi etiquette right?

Everywhere you look, there's a sushi lover! The Japanese rolled-up dish with vinegared rice, sugar and salt as well as veggies or meat is so popular - Michelin stars have found success with it, sushi is part of conveyor belt fare, it finds a firm footing in luxury dining, its on healthy menus and is one also of the easiest DIY foods to make. If you have a party coming up, we suggest you serve sushi, savoury and yes, sweet, too!



Key rules to know As the popularity of sushi soars across the world, it's important to get the eating style of sushi right (Shutterstock)

But eating sushi follows a set of rules, here are a few of these to know:

Sushi is had with chopsticks. Remember not to rub your chopsticks together

Each nilgiri piece must be eaten in a single bite

As is commonly done, do not add ginger on top of your sushi as ginger serves as a palate cleanser only and is not a condiment

Experts advocate not adding wasabi to the soy sauce but simply adding a smidgen on your chopstick and then putting that on the sushi

When dipping your chopstick into the soy sauce, go fish/meat/veggie-side first so that the rice is not soy-soaked



Why it's healthy

As per a report, nori, the seaweed used to when rolling sushi has vitamin vitamin A, vitamin C, B1 and B2 and sushi rice is also a source for complex carbs, which provide energy. Use ingredients in it like cucumber, salmon and avocado for a healthy bite.