Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav’s new haircuts set social media buzzing; Fans say ‘looking ready for Asia Cup’

With the Asia Cup 2025 around the corner, cricketers are tuning up not just their game but also their style. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, two of India’s most prominent white-ball names, walked into the pre-tournament spotlight this week with fresh haircuts that quickly became a talking point online. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav debut new looks ahead of Asia Cup

Hardik, who landed in Dubai ahead of India’s training sessions, went for a bold buzz cut with a blonde finish. Known for experimenting with his look as much as his shot selection, the makeover added to his already flamboyant persona. "New me," he captioned the series of his photos on Instagram. The timing too feels deliberate—an image refresh to match the intensity of a big tournament.

The skipper of the T20 format, Suryakumar Yadav meanwhile, chose a cleaner buzz cut but with his own twist. Not one to settle for the ordinary, he asked his stylist to deliver something sharper for the Asia Cup. “Give me a sharp look for the upcoming tournament,” he reportedly told the hairdresser. The result was a crisp, confident style that has since been widely shared on social platforms.

Both makeovers have drawn significant traction on social media, where everything about India’s cricketers—from training routines to airport looks—becomes part of the wider conversation. “Asia Cup ready,” wrote one user commening on Surya's hairstyle. “Come after winning the Asia Cup,” another user wrote in the comments section.

“Hardik Pandya ate here,” one user wrote on X, alongside Hardik's new look. “Hardik Pandya in his new look it seems like 2017-19 version of him is back now we will see that hard hitting kung fu Pandya Back from his Performance too,” wrote another user on X.

For fans, the new hairstyles are not just cosmetic changes but signals that the players are approaching the tournament with fresh energy.

The Asia Cup, beginning September 9 in the UAE, promises to be one of the most high-pressure contests in the calendar. And if the chatter online is any indication, Hardik and SKY have already set the tone for India’s campaign, before a single ball has been bowled.