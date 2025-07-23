HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 July 2025
Wednesday, July 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Night ft Zikrr Encore
Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Gate 8), Aerocity
When: July 23
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Yellow – A Colour of Sun & Light
Where: Art Pilgrim, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: July 10 to August 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCalls
What: Ayena
Where: OddBird Theatre, 9, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur
When: July 23
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.oddbirdtheatre.com
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Samsaara Sutra: Un-Earth – A dance drama by Sreemoyee Gangopadhyay ft Odissi, Kathak & Rabindra Natyam
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Super 30 ft Swati Sachdeva & Sumit Anand
Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: July 23
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Mine N Yours – Wedding Show
Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: July 23 & 24
Timings: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)