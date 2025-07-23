Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 02:13 pm IST

Wednesday, July 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Night ft Zikrr Encore

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Gate 8), Aerocity

When: July 23

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Yellow – A Colour of Sun & Light

Where: Art Pilgrim, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: July 10 to August 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCalls

What: Ayena

Where: OddBird Theatre, 9, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur

When: July 23

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.oddbirdtheatre.com

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Samsaara Sutra: Un-Earth – A dance drama by Sreemoyee Gangopadhyay ft Odissi, Kathak & Rabindra Natyam

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Super 30 ft Swati Sachdeva & Sumit Anand

Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: July 23

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Mine N Yours – Wedding Show

Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: July 23 & 24

Timings: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

