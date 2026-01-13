Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 13 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, Jan 13 is Lohri and it promises loads if you wish to explore Delhi-NCR's culture. But before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Updated on: Jan 13, 2026 11:44 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #PowerHour

    What: India Open Badminton Tournament | Men's Singles –

    Gram it: It's a bright sunny day and Delhiites don't mind stepping out to enjoy the pleasant cold at Rajghat Lawns. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)
    H Jeon vs N Nguyen

    Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, IP Estate, ITO

    When: January 13 to 18

    Timing: 10am to 2pm

    Entry: Ticketed (Available here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: IHC Lohri Celebrations

    Where: Margosa Lawn, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 13

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free (Limited)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Meet French authors Marie Darrieussecq & Neige Sinno

    Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: January 13

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line )

    #FleaSpree

    What: Sanrachna Indian Handmade Expo 2026

    Where: Handloom Haat, Janpath, 76, India Connaught Lane, Atul Grove Road, Janpath

    When: February 10 to 18

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

