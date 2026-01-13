HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 13 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#PowerHour
What: India Open Badminton Tournament | Men's Singles –
H Jeon vs N Nguyen
Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, IP Estate, ITO
When: January 13 to 18
Timing: 10am to 2pm
Entry: Ticketed (Available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: IHC Lohri Celebrations
Where: Margosa Lawn, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 13
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free (Limited)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Meet French authors Marie Darrieussecq & Neige Sinno
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: January 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line )
#FleaSpree
What: Sanrachna Indian Handmade Expo 2026
Where: Handloom Haat, Janpath, 76, India Connaught Lane, Atul Grove Road, Janpath
When: February 10 to 18
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)