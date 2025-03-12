Adopt A Pet: Here's Imlu’s heartwarming journey to his forever home in Gurugram

Ten-month-old Imlu, a rescued indie pup, was abandoned following an accident when he was just a month old. But thanks to the care of a foster home, he made a full recovery and was ready for a loving family to call his own. That’s when Shreya Krishnan, a social media marketeer from Gurugram, came to know about Imlu through HT City’s Adopt A Pet column. Before finding a loving home with Gurugram-based social media marketeer Shreya Krishnan, Imlu was just another abandoned soul looking for love,

“I remember I was at my parents’ house one day, enjoying my morning coffee and browsing through HT City when I saw Imlu’s picture for the first time ever,” recounts Shreya. Already a parent to two female indie dogs, she felt an instant connection the minute she read about Imlu. That's when she reached out to Nikhaar Budhiraj from Project Kindness Foundation — who was fostering Imlu — and knew from that the very moment that he was going to be her third fur-baby. She reminisces: “I went all the way to Noida, from Gururgram, to meet him and almost instantly fell in love with this kind and loving soul!”

Reflecting on their bond today, after two months of togetherness, Shreya says, “When we first met, Imlu was scared. We decided to foster him for three months. But as time passed, he adapted well to our home. Now, he’s the warmest and goofiest part of our family. In fact, he is the one who is always making us smile.”

Talking about the adoption process, she says, “People want to adopt but are worried about not finding a credible source. That’s where HT City’s adoption column helps.”

