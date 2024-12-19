Art Diary: Female perspective prevails at this group exhibition in Delhi

It’s all in the perspective. So when you look at a block of granite in artist Aditi Aggarwal’s diptych, must know that she perceives it like a sun! This and other interpretations are hidden in the displays at the ongoing exhibition, Vama. Artist Aditi Aggarwal’s diptych is created using the gum bichromate process.

To offer a rich variety of perspectives, works of 20 women artists from Delhi are presented in diverse forms and mediums at the thirteenth edition of this art showcase curated by Sahitya Kala Parishad. For instance, Aggarwal uses the gum bichromate process — a photographic printing technique that creates images like paintings — to develop Dream 6 and 7. “I can be seen captured within an unfinished studio, surrounded by surreal and dystopian elements. I’m holding my late father’s camera stand — a symbol of memory and connection — and navigate through themes of identity, change and uncertainty,” explains Aggarwal.

Artist Pratibha Singh's painting, oil on canvas, is part of her series titled Terraform.

Artist Pratibha Singh has used mixed media like paper pulp and coir fibres to create her series, Terraform. “It reflects on humanity seeking alternative habitats,” says Singh. Whereas Dipa Potwray blends silk and cotton while drawing on her childhood memories as well as Assamese traditions, for untitled works.

An artwork from Shampa Sircar Das' Mayura series.

Among the displays are also the ceramic sculptures, from the Breathe series by Angelica Basak. These aim to symbolise the balance between chaos and tranquility. But sticking to the traditional medium of acrylic on canvas, is Shampa Sircar Das. Her Mayura series evokes a soothing effect. “The majestic and proud dance of the Mayura (peacock) is a representation of the celebration of life while the unfurling petals of the lotus depict the human soul expanding," adds Das.

Catch It Live

What: Vama

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: December 14 to 21

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

