Band Karo Nanga Naach: Professor storms on stage @ Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College fest

What began as a high-energy opening to Saptarang ’26, the annual cultural fest of Delhi University’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College (SBSEC), took an abrupt turn on Monday when a performance was halted mid-way. During a dance and music segment, Faridabad-based artiste Amandeep Mudhar, 28, was stopped on stage by a college staff member, who took away his microphone and objected to his attire, stating, “Humare college mein nanga naach nahin hoga!” The annual cultural fest, Saptarang ’26, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College (SBSEC), was held on April 6 and April 7.

The interruption was followed by Vande Mataram being played on the speakers, followed by the immediate cancellation of day 1 of the fest. All attending students were asked to vacate the premises, leaving them shocked, as the event had been anticipated for weeks. While the remaining days of the fest proceeded without disruption, the opening day episode quickly drew attention on campus and online.

Artiste speaks Amandeep Mudhar shares, “A teacher jumped on the stage to stop me mid-performance, labelling our art ‘nanga naach’. I didn’t know wearing a tank top would be frowned upon... They then played Vande Mataram in the auditorium, as if I had performed a demonic or unruly act and they needed to cleanse the students’ souls. Rappers such as Honey Singh, Hanumankind, and Travis Scott perform wearing such tops; I don’t see how I was in the wrong here.”

The official view Principal Arun Kumar Attree says, “What the professor did by stopping the fest was the right thing. The governing council of the college has laid down rules that no outsider artiste/performer is to be invited to perform at our college’s cultural fest. Only performances of the cultural societies are permitted. Yet, the students’ union breached this and invited an artiste from outside. I’m away from the country, but once back, I will look into what happened exactly.”

Students react Students described the incident as disappointing, with many opining that the reaction was disproportionate to the situation. “There was nothing inappropriate about the performance or attire,” said Shivani Mishra, a first-year student of the college, adding, “It was my first fest, and I felt shameful about the staff member’s behaviour.”

Others pointed out that the college’s image had taken a hit, with the episode gaining attention beyond campus. “Our college has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. If anyone had any concerns, it could have been raised in a much more cordial and respectful manner,” said second-year student Kashish Verma.

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