Bhagavad Gita series: This Delhi event will bridge ancient wisdom with modern life

In a world driven by constant hustle, which leads to distractions, finding the right balance can often feel like an uphill task. It's here that the annual Bhagavad Gita lecture series in Delhi plays a crucial role. Reciting it this year will be Sunanda Leelaram, daughter and disciple of renowned philosopher Swami A Parthasarathy. As she attempts to bring timeless Indian philosophy to today’s fast-paced lives, this and more can be experienced at the series Discover Yourself: Timeless Wisdom for Modern Life. Sunanda Leelaram is the daughter and disciple of philosopher Swami A Parthasarathy,

The series will include bhajan recitals followed by a talk on Chapter 5 of the Bhagavad Gita — The Yoga of Renunciation. The lecture will explore how ancient texts offer practical tools for navigating the chaos of humans' modern existence. In Chapter 5, as Sunanda explains, what unfolds are the three stages of spiritual path that help seekers move toward clarity, peace, and ultimately, self-realisation.

Having spent over four decades studying and teaching Vedanta – the ancient philosophy of self-management and inner balance – Sunanda is now considered among the leading voices in the field. Her approach bridges productivity and peace, thus helping individuals apply philosophy not just in meditation halls but in boardrooms and classrooms, too.

Over the years, she has guided students at several universities and even global organisations on Vedantic principles while authoring research papers published internationally. Her engaging style and relatable wisdom have drawn audiences across the world, from radio and television, to live lectures.

Through her upcoming talks, Sunanda will touch upon themes such as Formula for success and relationships, Find the missing peace, Inspirational leadership, The Perfect Human Being, An opportunity called life, and How to focus a wandering mind. Each one is a reminder that age-old truths still hold answers to today’s most pressing questions.

Catch It Live What: Discover Yourself – Timeless Wisdom for Modern Life with Sunanda

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: October 30 to November 2

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)