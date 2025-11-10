Chess fever grips NCR: Delhiites make the right moves on checkerboard at city parks, cafes and win big

Scroll through event listings across the city and you’re bound to spot at least one chess tournament happening nearby. Call it the impact of the FIDE Chess World Cup (October 31 to November 27), returning to India after 23 years, or the inspiration drawn from new-age grandmasters like D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi, who have made the world sit up and notice Indian chess. Either way, the game’s popularity has exploded across Delhi-NCR.
When AI joins the game
Blending technology and strategy, an AI Chess Tournament in Delhi is drawing young players who compete against AI-powered engines that explain moves in real time. “It’s like chess and AI are evolving together,” says a member of the organising team. Student Raghav Sharma adds, “The AI breaks down every move and shows where we went wrong, like having a personal coach who never gets tired. It’s helping many of us improve faster.”
What made the chess pieces to move faster?
From café corners to community halls, chessboards are everywhere. Dozens of informal and competitive tournaments are being hosted almost every weekend. “We’re getting entries from all over the city. Within two days of opening registrations, we fill 50 slots,” says Gokul from CheckMate Chess Club, adding, “Ever since India won the Chess Olympiad (September 2024) and Gukesh became world champion, the craze has gone through the roof. Now, with the World Cup in India, we’re organising back-to-back events to keep the momentum alive.”
Parks, cafés and checkmates
Picture this: An intense chess match unfolding beneath the shade of Lodhi Garden’s ancient trees — a quiet battle of minds framed by birdsong and soft winter sun. Picnic mats turn into makeshift arenas as chessboards click open and timers tick. Shivika Rohilla, founder of Chess Coffee Connect, Gurugram, recalls the buzz from their recent outdoor tournament. “Almost 150 participants showed up, and we had to close registrations early. Strangers sat together, laughing, learning, competing. There were seasoned players and absolute beginners, all drawn by the same excitement,” she says, adding that Delhi’s growing chess scene feels refreshingly inclusive: “Earlier, the city lacked a chess culture, but that’s clearly changing now. Every time we host an event, the turnout doubles.”
The energy isn’t limited to tournaments alone. Entrepreneur Deepjot Rekhi shares how the trend is spilling into everyday life. “It’s fun, social, and honestly addictive once you start,” he laughs, “A few months ago, my friends and I would meet for coffee or cricket, but after following Praggnanandhaa, and Arjun’s games, we’ve all started playing chess. Now our weekends revolve around finding new cafés and parks to play. It’s become our version of a weekend league.”
Rising stakes, record prizes
The passion is being matched by prize money. A ₹2.3 crore pool has been announced for a new Indian Chess League, featuring city battles, state qualifiers and a stadium finale. “We’ve loved chess for years, just waiting for this kind of spotlight,” says one of the organisers.
Among Delhi’s contenders is Minakshi Shah, who will lead her team in the ongoing league. “It’s wild how everyone’s suddenly into chess, even people who’ve never played before. We’re practising every night, hoping to take Delhi all the way,” she says with a smile.