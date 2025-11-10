Chess fever grips NCR: Delhiites make the right moves on checkerboard at city parks, cafes and win big

Scroll through event listings across the city and you’re bound to spot at least one chess tournament happening nearby. Call it the impact of the FIDE Chess World Cup (October 31 to November 27), returning to India after 23 years, or the inspiration drawn from new-age grandmasters like D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi, who have made the world sit up and notice Indian chess. Either way, the game’s popularity has exploded across Delhi-NCR. From the iconic Lodhi Gardens to quiet corners in various cafés, Delhi's residents are now participating in chess tournaments more than before.

When AI joins the game Blending technology and strategy, an AI Chess Tournament in Delhi is drawing young players who compete against AI-powered engines that explain moves in real time. “It’s like chess and AI are evolving together,” says a member of the organising team. Student Raghav Sharma adds, “The AI breaks down every move and shows where we went wrong, like having a personal coach who never gets tired. It’s helping many of us improve faster.”

What made the chess pieces to move faster? From café corners to community halls, chessboards are everywhere. Dozens of informal and competitive tournaments are being hosted almost every weekend. “We’re getting entries from all over the city. Within two days of opening registrations, we fill 50 slots,” says Gokul from CheckMate Chess Club, adding, “Ever since India won the Chess Olympiad (September 2024) and Gukesh became world champion, the craze has gone through the roof. Now, with the World Cup in India, we’re organising back-to-back events to keep the momentum alive.”