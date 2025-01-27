Chidiya Udd actor Bhoomika Meena: Found my calling when I was in medical college in Delhi

On my way to the hotel from the airport, I saw the board of Safdarjung Hospital, and like a little girl I exclaimed, ‘Oh my God, mera college’,” recounts actor Bhoomika Meena. Soon came rushing all the memories of her #CampusKeDin, and days spent in Delhi while pursuing MBBS. Actor Bhoomika Meena in the campus of Safdarjung Hospital.

During a recent trip to the Capital, the actor, who is also a qualified doctor, shares, “I first saw the college board back in 2012, when my parents came to drop me at the hostel,” says Meena, who has appeared in films such as Chuhedaani (2022) and Dukaan (2024) and more recently in the OTT series Chidiya Udd.

Actor Bhoomika Meena graduated from Safdarjung Hospital in 2018.

Considering this was her first-ever “proper” visit to her alma mater, after graduating in 2018, she was believably “overwhelmed” seeing everything from the staircase to the library and receiving “love from seniors and juniors” alike. “Back in the day, I was the class representative of my batch and was involved in organising international conferences, college fests, etc... I’m still in touch with my professors. Just recently one of them messaged to congratulate me after seeing my work on OTT,” says the 27-year-old.

Born and brought up in Rajasthan, to parents who are also doctors, she had to certainly “gather courage” to seek the approval of her elders, after she decided to take up acting professionally. “That was one of the most challenging things. I had to overcome the need for validation by my parents,” recalls Meena, getting emotional. “Life really happened when I was in medical college; school was all about studies or competitions... In college, I met people with whom I shared deep friendships. Today, those are the same friends who tease me saying, ‘Tu toh star ban gayi’ (smiles),” says Meena, adding, “Truth is, I found my calling when I was in medical college in Delhi.”

