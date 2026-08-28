Civic sense debate: Did Delhi Metro passenger make child poop inside the train’s coach?

In a bizarre incident that has come into spotlight, allegedly a female Metro traveller allowed her child to defecate inside the Delhi Metro women’s coach. The incident came to light through a Reddit user’s post, who claims to have witnessed the episode in person. The post uploaded under r/delhi thread has so far received 272 uptick and left the internet divided as it states that the female passenger allowed her child to relieve inside the train, despite being told that washrooms were available at the metro station. A recent Reddit post revealed an incident alleging how a woman allowed her child to relieve themselves inside Delhi Metro. (Photo: AdobeStock (For representational purposes only))

According to the post, the woman had asked about the availability of a washroom and was reportedly told that she could use one at a metro station. However, she still went ahead and made the child poop inside the moving train. Witnessing this was the passenger who wrote the post, and further claimed that the woman then used bottled water to clean the area thus leaving other commuters to deal with the unpleasant situation. The post did not mention the metro line or the exact station where the incident took place, but does state: “somewhere between janpath and secretariat”.

This account detailing the incident from a popular mode of transport has caught the attention of social media users as many are calling it out as a lack of basic civic sense in a public space used by thousands of people every day. Some commenters have infact stated their own similar examples whereas others are particularly harsh. One social media user says , “Indians don’t deserve good things,” while others questioned why the washroom facilities at metro stations were not used instead.

The incident has also reignited the familiar Delhi debate: how much responsibility do commuters have towards keeping shared public spaces clean? While some users were quick to criticise the woman, others pointed out that the circumstances involving a child were unknown and urged people not to rush to judgment based on a single social-media account.

However, when we contacted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), its official spokesperson told us: “As far as this particular case is concerned, DMRC has not received any formal complaint about any such incident on this particular stretch. Further, no credible information or visuals have surfaced on social media platforms regarding this incident... Regarding such issues, we would request the fellow passengers to immediately lodge a complaint to DMRC through the helpline (155370) or the other available platforms so that we can take immediate action.”

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