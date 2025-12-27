Delhi-NCR’s new winter flex: Farm life with experiences of tractor rides, strawberry picking, and more…
Brunching is one thing, but Delhi wants more when it's the winter season. So when the sun's out, residents are rushing to experience farming activities in NCR.
First buffet, then burn it off with farm walks & tractor rides in Vasant Kunj
Start with a generous buffet: Think Indian, continental and Italian favourites, and then balance things out the farm way. At this Vasant Kunj farm, once plates are cleared, guests stroll through organic fields under the soft winter sun or hop onto tractor rides looping around the property. It’s slow, lazy and perfect for walking off lunch while soaking in views of crops, quiet farmland and wide-open skies. No surprise then that these brunches get snapped up fast. “We usually have slots for around 120 people, and they get filled within a couple of days every time it’s announced,” says Mahima Virmani from Farmwalk (9649446406).
Kinnows & strawberries @ farms in Chhatarpur
Winter fruit is the real star here (9649446406). Kinnows and strawberries become the highlight as guests wander into the orchards, hand-pick fruits, rinse it on-site and bite in... fresh, sun-warmed and sweet. “Last year, it felt like stepping into a childhood memory,” says Minakshi Sharma, a homemaker who attended a farm brunch with friends. “The fruit tasted so much better when you pick it yourself. This year, I’ve booked it again — but this time for our entire joint family so everyone can experience it together,” she adds.
A brunch date with animals in Noida
At Tuk Tuk Gilhari Farms (9540650002) in Sector 135, Noida, brunch comes with the cutest plus-ones — horses, goats, sheep, rabbits, guinea pigs, donkeys, camels and even emus. Visitors spend time feeding, petting and interacting with the animals. There are hens and roosters wandering about, horses being groomed and a whole lot of wide-eyed excitement, especially for kids and first-timers. It feels less like a zoo trip and more like a soft, hands-on farm experience that turns brunch into an all-day countryside escape. Visitors can pet, play and then indulge in some organic food.
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction