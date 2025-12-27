Delhi-NCR’s new winter flex: Farm life with experiences of tractor rides, strawberry picking, and more…

First buffet, then burn it off with farm walks & tractor rides in Vasant Kunj

Start with a generous buffet: Think Indian, continental and Italian favourites, and then balance things out the farm way. At this Vasant Kunj farm, once plates are cleared, guests stroll through organic fields under the soft winter sun or hop onto tractor rides looping around the property. It’s slow, lazy and perfect for walking off lunch while soaking in views of crops, quiet farmland and wide-open skies. No surprise then that these brunches get snapped up fast. “We usually have slots for around 120 people, and they get filled within a couple of days every time it’s announced,” says Mahima Virmani from Farmwalk (9649446406).