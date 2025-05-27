Delhi-based HR executive receives unwanted shayari, flirty WhatsApps from rejected male candidate; LinkedIn post viral

A bizarre job application lands in the inbox of a Delhi recruiter, replacing the resume with romantic poetry — and sparking a larger conversation on harassment in hiring. For college students entering the job market, here’s a cautionary tale on what not to do. Ritika Agnihotri shared screenshots of the WhatsApp messages (Photos: LinkedIn and Adobe)

In a rather filmi (and unwanted) twist to a job application, Ritika Agnihotri, a Delhi-based talent acquisition specialist at an IT firm, recently shared on LinkedIn how a male job seeker sent her shayari instead of a CV — turning what should have been a professional conversation into a cringeworthy episode of unsolicited romance.

No CV, just shayari

The episode unfolded when Ritika, after politely informing a candidate that he wasn't selected for the role, received a WhatsApp message that read like a page out of a romantic Bollywood script. "Muskan Ban Jata Hai Koi, Dil Ki Dhadkan ban Jata Hai Koi, Kaise Jiye Ek Pal Bhi Unke Bin, Jab Zindgi Jeene Ki Wajah Ban Jata Hai Koi (sic).”

Instead of moving on, the candidate followed it up with another series of texts: "Aap sundar etne ho main aapko dekhne k baad ab tak ni bhul paya mam (sic)" and "You are the most beautiful girl in the world."

If that wasn’t enough, Ritika reported missed calls in the middle of the night from the same person.

Sharing screenshots of the messages on LinkedIn, Ritika questioned how HR professionals are supposed to respond to such inappropriate behaviour. "How are we supposed to respond to applicants who not only lack professionalism but also basic communication sense?" she asked in her post.

The post quickly went viral, striking a chord with many HR professionals and LinkedIn users who voiced their support.

From blocking to blacklisting: LinkedIn weighs in

The responses were a mix of outrage, concern, and practical advice.

A user suggested, “We should disclose their identity to teach them a lesson and prevent them from targeting others. Blocking alone won't stop such behavior. Some may argue that this could ruin their career, but if we don't take action, they will continue to harass others.”

Another added (seemingly from experience), “I usually just let them know, I will be sending screenshots to current and future HRs of their companies, it works like magic. Trust the word.”

Some even joked about hiring such candidates just to fire them within the month with no notice, while others urged HRs to stick strictly to email rather than sharing phone numbers to maintain a professional boundary and record.

Dear job seekers, here’s a tip

While the incident may seem laughable at first glance, it touches on a deeper issue: the lack of respect many professionals — especially women — face while simply doing their jobs. In Ritika’s words, this wasn’t a one-off. She also received other flirtatious texts and late-night calls from male candidates — clearly crossing the line between personal and professional.

If you're just stepping into the professional world, this is your friendly reminder: a job application is not a dating app. Professionalism, clarity, and respect go a long way — and HRs are there to hire talent, not to entertain midnight shayari.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction