Delhi's 10-yr-old Jaspreet on receiving help from Anand Mahindra, Arjun Kapoor: I'm emotional seeing the love

Actors Sonu Sood, Arjun Kapoor and industrialist Anand Mahindra are among the horde of prominent personalities who have come forward to extend support to Jaspreet Singh. The 10-year-old Delhi boy runs a food cart in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, and is supporting his family after his father passed away in April due to brain tuberculosis. Earlier in in February, Jaspreet's mother left him and his elder sister Taranpreet Kaur, a student of class IX. Jaspreet Singh, who runs a food cart in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, has received an outpouring of love and support from Bollywood actors and businessmen after an influencer uploaded his reel on social media.(Photo: Harsh Vardhan/HT)

Jaspreet’s plight was brought to light after a video was shared by food blogger Sarabjeet Singh (@mrsingh foodhunter) last week. Within no time it went viral and amassed over 10.7M views. Now, industrialist Anand Mahindra and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor have offered to sponsor Jaspreet's education. “Humne help mangi nahi, phir bhi mil rahi hai. I am so emotional to see the love,” says this young resident of Chander Vihar, who mans the cart with help of his 19-year-old cousin Gurmukh.

On May 8, Punjabi actor-singer Jai Randhawa visited Tilak Nagar and met Jaspreet, and offered to set up a restaurant for him in Tilak Nagar itself.(Photo: Instagram)

On May 8, Punjabi actor-singh Jai Randhawa met Jaspreet and his cousin, and offered to set-up a restaurant for the young lad, in Tilak Nagar itself. “Abhi unhone pucha hai ki agar khulwa dein toh (chala loge)," shares Jaspreet, adding, "Main waise cart manage kar leta hun. I go to school in the morning, then tuitions and later come to make rolls at the cart at 6pm. Veerji (cousin, Gurmukh) manages it till them, from 3pm onwards.”

The boy has been receiving a lot of love from all quarters, and actor-philantropist Sonu Sood is also expected to visit him next week to discuss his future. Meanwhile, actor Arjun Kapoor has also reached out to him, offering to sponsor his education.

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood is expected to meet the 10-year-old Delhiite next week, to discuss his future prospects.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

“Sonu Sood logon ki mushkilein sunke door karte hain. Mujhe achha laga yeh sunke… Pata nahi tha ki aisa bhi hoga mere saath, woh mere paas ayenge,” shares Jaspreet. And his cousin Gurmukh, who also handles the younger lad's social media, informs, “"Anand Mahindra has sponsored Jaspreet and his 14-year-old sister’s education. BJP leader Rajiv Babbar has also offered to sponsor my sister’s (Jaspreet’s cousin) education. We would like Arjun Kapoorji to support Jaspreet's daily livelihood.”

Actor Arjun Kapoor has offered to sponsor Jaspreet’s education via an Instagram post.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

The social media attention has certainly helped in increasing the earnings of this humble duo. “We’ve gone from earning ₹400 a day to around ₹8,000 a day,” says Gurmukh, sharing how Jaspreet’s aspirations for his future aren’t limited to running this cart. Jaspreet adds, “I want to become a police officer. Lekin yeh cart kabhi band nahin hoga!”

