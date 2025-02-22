Menu Explore
Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Want to wish your family or a special someone? Read and send wishes here, or indulge in regular chit-chat through HT City's popular Dil Se column. Details below

Hi Di and Jiju, Happy anniversary! You both are entering into new phase of your life. I wish the love u share, grow stronger as you grow old together. Wishing u both a lifetime of love and happiness. Luv u both! From Jigi

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Dear Doctor, I would be honoured if you stop inviting my mom when i have an appointment with you. I know she’s a stress reliever to you, but it’s not the same with me. Let’s just keep this only professional! Patient A

Hey Ryna, I truly love u from the bottom of my heart. I’m blessed to have a best friend like you who’s always been there for me . Lysm girl always! Akshi

Dear Shubhi, God continues to show me that His love for me is incredible because He’s responsible for bringing us face to face again when I was losing the hope for seeing you. Thank GOD tons the best thing to ever happen to me. I’m always praying that infinite blessings pour into your life. Today and every day, I wish you nothing but peace and happiness. Happy birthday!!! From Ash

Hi, I know family pressure bahut zyada hai... Shaadi kar lo don’t wait for me. Tumhare kabil bane ke liye at least I need one year or so from now to earn some money. So think about it, I m always and anywhere for you. Yours for years...... Raju

