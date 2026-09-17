Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Papa, Happy Birthday! Wishing you a very happy 61st! Here’s to good health, good times and another year of your advice - solicited or otherwise. Have a great one! Anvit & Soven Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

Vishal, Aap Vishal Sharma ho? Or kya ye msg mere liye tha jo 9 march ko published hua tha? Manisha

Vishesh, Happy 20th Birthday... May ur days be filled with joy and success in everything u do, I wish u a lifetime of smile, purest heart no words can describe how much, I love u nd missing lots jaldi ghr aaja waiting for u nd enjoy ur day.. Shivani

Naman, I carry so many little memories of you with me. I miss our conversations and stupid jokes. Thank you for making ordinary moments worth remembering. I’ll always be grateful for our friendship. Pookie

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction