Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Hey Tanya, Happy anniversary! Can’t believe we’ve made it through another year of crappy time zones, glitchy video calls, and missing each other like crazy. It’s tough, but I wouldn’t trade this for anything. Can’t wait for the day we stop saying “I miss you” and just be in the same place, finally. Miss you tons. Yours, M Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Kartik, Happy birthday, legend! Tu toh abhi bhi waisa hi hai jaisa school mein tha but just now with better outfits. I don’t say it enough, but I’m super lucky to have grown up with someone like you. Let’s plan something soon. Cake’s on me, party’s on you! I’m your lifelong partner-in-crime! Riya

Hey Stupid Ro, How did we go from laughing at memes to falling in love? Not complaining though. You’re my safe place, my Sunday plans, and my daily mood booster. Can’t wait to hang, binge, and eat our weight in momos. From Your Fav Weirdo, A

Didi, You’ve been my shield, my hype person, and my unofficial therapist. I don’t say it out loud (you know I’m bad at that stuff), but I love you more than you know. Thanks for being you. Forever Your Annoying Little One, Nia

Babe, It’s not the big things, it’s all the little things you do that get to me. The way you laugh mid-sentence, the way you remember how I take my chai and those random check-ins during your day. You’re comfort, you’re chaos, and you’re home. I still get butterflies, and I still look at you like you’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Just wanted to tell you that. Yours, Tripti

Kunal, You know you’re cute, annoying, funny, caring… basically my favourite human. Don’t ever forget that. Also, stop stealing the blanket. I see you. We fight like mad but deep down, I’d do anything for you. Life’s better because you’re in it. Just don’t get used to this senti version of me. Sanya

Hi, One cannot treat an innocent person like an Enemy. What goes around comes around always. Everything is fair in love and war is a cynical idiom created by some stupid pessimist who hasn’t experienced Almighty. A Reader

Hi Anju Singh, Thanks for being my support system. Kitna wait karati ho yaar message send karne me. Near about 25 years ho gye hai ek dusre ko dekhe hue. Be my city hi Sahara hai bs apni baat batane ka. Waiting for your call or reply. Yours Good Friend, Tera Sanju

Aditi, I really love you. You are person who is my strength. I really want you in my life. Will you marry me? Yours Only, Rajput

Harit, I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. To the world you may be one person, but to one person you are the world. Sometimes your nearness takes my breath away; and all the things I want to say can find no voice. Then, in silence, I can only hope my eyes will speak my hear. Your Taby

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction