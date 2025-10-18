Diwali mela at Delhi University's KNC: Sustainability comes first for women future-preneurs amid creativity, celebration

Students of DU’s Kamala Nehru College got together to celebrate Diwali by fuelling their inner entrepreneurs. From eco-friendly décor to sustainable initiatives, the fest was a mélange of it all. Kamala Nehru College's Diwali Mela was organised in the theme of sustainability, for young women entrepreneurs to put their best foot forward while keeping in mind the cause of environment. (Photos: Karan Sethi/HT) Small-size canvases gave flight to students’ creativity at the mela. Divyanshi Agrawal, final-year student of BA (Prog) and a budding artist, says, “I love creating art with acrylics, and when people actually buy or appreciate it, it motivates me. The paintings I’ve made are all bright and festive; perfect to add colour and joy to your Diwali… The idea of women creating and selling while running small ventures gives a sense of independence and makes one believe that art can be more than just a hobby.”

Divyanshi Agrawal shows her small-size artworks created for the mela.

The popular trend of crochet flowers and plushies was also explored by some KNC students. Nandini Yadav, a final-year student of BCom (Prog), shares, “I make small plushies and crochet flowers. So I thought of bringing the same to the mela for those who want to buy these for their Diwali décor. These are created using materials like pipe cleaners. It’s my way of saying you don’t always need to buy new things to celebrate but can also recycle and still make something cute and festive. I'm sure these decoratives will instantly brighten up your table or puja setup, as they look adorable and are totally eco-friendly!”

Nandini Yadav, final-year student of BCom (Prog) at KNC, creates crochet flowers and plushies made with pipe cleaners.

At the stall run by KNC's Hariyali Society, students sold hand-painted planters. One among the society members was Shakshi, a second-year student of BCom (Prog), who shares: “During this time of the year, Delhi’s air gets really bad and everyone talks about pollution but very few do something. So, we thought why not start with small steps like selling potted plants at nominal prices. These pots are painted by the students, and it’s a fun way to remind people that greenery can be a cool gift — especially during Diwali! Having plants around one’s house makes the space look fresh and brings calm alongside a green vibe.”

The Hariyali Society of KNC saw students sell hand-painted planters.

Among the other quirky and cool Diwali artefacts were spotted these doughnut-shaped candles!