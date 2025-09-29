Durga Puja pandals light up Delhi-NCR festive vibes; 50k diyas to eco-friendly setup go shubho shubho

This year, the Arambagh Puja Samiti is reviving Bengal’s folk theatre Jaatra to draw younger visitors. “Humare pandal mein bahut young crowd aata hai… toh socha why not bring Jaatra to them in a fun way?” says Abhijit Bose. Expect props, posters and live Jaatra-style performances, alongside bhog and food stalls serving Kolkata favourites like rolls and chops.

One of the oldest Pujas in Delhi, dating back to 1910, continues its timeless traditions. “Our 17-ft idol has been made in the same design since 1912,” says general secretary Monish Mukherjee. “Humari murti Daaker Saaj se sajti hai,” he adds proudly, referring to the traditional silver foil adornment. Around 5,000 visitors come daily for anjali, cultural evenings and food stalls.

The Noida Kalibari committee’s 43rd edition pays homage to the Kedarnath Temple in solidarity with Uttarakhand flood victims. “Har saal hum ek mandir ki theme pe pandal banate hain. This year it’s Kedarnath kyunki Uttarakhand has suffered a lot,” says secretary Satyaki Guha. A bamboo replica of the temple with a 12-ft idol of Maa Durga will anchor the pandal, alongside cultural evenings, bhog and a Best Pandal competition.

The B-Block pandal in CR Park marks its 50th year with a dazzling display of 50,000 earthen lamps and idols of Maa Durga in her nine avatars. “Mandap mein 50,000 diye jalenge, aur jaise mitti ke ghar mein rangolis glow karti hain, waise hi humne walls decorate ki hain,” says president Amit Kumar Roy. This year’s theme is dedicated to Dharti Maa, with clay utensils used for bhog and prasad cooked on wooden chulhas.

With the theme ‘Shakti se Shanti’, the Timarpur & Civil Lines Puja Samiti highlights women’s empowerment as a path to peace. A 14-ft idol by artisan Shibhu will be inaugurated Saturday night. “Shaam ko adda, cultural performances aur woh festive atmosphere jo har Puja ka asli charm hai, sab hoga,” says Sukhangshu Chatterjee, president of the committee.

Setting Eco-Friendly Goals at Mayur Vihar The Antarangra Puja has gone 100% eco-friendly, with bamboo structures, clay idols and no thermocol or plastic. “Durga Puja ek pavitra parv hai, toh devotion ke saath responsibility bhi zaroori hai,” says general secretary Rajdeep Chowdhury. Visitors can enjoy bhog of khichdi, aalo dum and meetha served on biodegradable plates.

Where: DDA Playground, Mayur Vihar Ext

When: September 28 to October 1

Back to the Roots The Vatika City Durga Puja in Gurugram is celebrating baadir pujo style, with community, togetherness and shared joy at its heart. “This year, our theme is Back to the Roots, an attempt to immerse ourselves in the traditions of Durga Puja and the richness of Bengali culture,” says Soma Mukherjee, cultural head of the committee. The décor takes inspiration from Shantiniketan’s Shauthal (Ranga Mati), with earthy mitti and red-soil tones giving the pandal a soulful vibe. What makes it even more special is that everything, from the decorations to the bhog, has been created by the society’s 1,500 members.

Adding to the celebrations is Tillottama, their in-house fashion show, which begins with elderly women gracing the stage before the younger generation and men join in to carry the festive mood forward. At the centre of it all is Maa Durga’s idol, crafted by artisans from Bengal and brought in from CR Park.

Where: Vatika City, Sector 49, Gurugram

When: September 28 to October 1

Ode to Woman Power Goddess Durga, a symbol of strength and power, is always revered as the epitome of womanhood and women empowerment. Bringing these causes to centre stage this year is Vaishali Kalibari Cultural Association, which is celebrating its 32nd year of Durga Puja by add to the festive spirit the powerful theme of women empowerment.

“This year, the Durga idol we have brought to the pandal is 10ft in height, and crafted by the best of artisans from Bengal. The theme of our celebrations is Women Empowerment,” informs Subrata Majumdar, chairperson of the committe, adding, “Our pandal decorators are from West Bengal and have designed the whole place keeping in mind eminent women personalities from the 19th century to the 21st century. The women icons, whose efforts are highlighted, are from various walks of life and include names such as Olympic boxer Mary Kom and Indian cinema’s most respected singer, Lata Mangeshkar. The theme of our pandal this year also includes women officers from the Armed Forces, who protected the country during Operation Sindoor.”

The pandal here is much more than just visual grandeur. “Our community’s cultural events have several activities such as drawing competitions, conch blowing, musical chairs, and others. These are also being organised during the four-day Durga Puja. To add to this, the evenings will be musical and shall brighten the celebrations,” Subrata adds.

Where: Kalibari Mandir, Sector 4, Vaishali

When: September 28 to October 1