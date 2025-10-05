Dussehra 2025: Come rain or shine, Lord Bobby slays Ravana with swag at Old Delhi's Ramlila

Old Delhi’s Red Fort grounds turned into a film set of sorts on October 2, when Bollywood actor Bobby Deol picked up the bow to shoot an arrow at the Ravana effigy during the Dussehra celebrations at Luv Kush Ramlila. Actor Bobby Deol performed the ritual of Ravana Dahan at Luv Kush Ramlila in Old Delhi.

Despite heavy rains, huge crowds gathered and were overjoyed when Bobby greeted some fans with a handshake. Expressing his emotions, the actor told organisers he felt deeply moved by the people’s love for a festival that celebrates our cultural heritage.

The festival of Vijayadashmi or Dussehra was celebrated on October 2 this year, but sudden rains spoilt the festivities for some. At certain Ramlilas in the city, the organisers therefore decided to burn the Ravana effigies a day later; to complete the symbolic ritual of celebrating the victory of good over evil.

But at the Luv Kush Ramlila, the scene was pretty different as even the downpour couldn't stop the actor from turning up for the festivities. In fact, actor Nikhil Dwivedi also joined him on stage to perform the symbolic performance of Ravana Vadh. Arjun Kumar, president of the organising committee of this Ramlila, said, “Bobby Deol is deeply spiritual in nature. Having completed 30 years of his film career, he chose to seek the blessings of Lord Ram, and upon the committee's invitation he came to Delhi to take part in this historic celebration.”

In the past, several prominent personalities from Indian cinema have been part the Ravana Dahan at the Red Fort grounds. These include popular names such as actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prabhas, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.