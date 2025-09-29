Exclusive | Dussehra 2025: Bobby Deol will perform Ravana dahan at Red Fort grounds Old Delhi Ramlila

At the annual spectacle of Ravana Dahan, this Dussehra Delhi's Red Fort grounds will witness yet another star power: actor Bobby Deol. Actor Bobby Deol has accepted the ramlila committee's invitation to burn Ravana effigy, this year on Dussehra.

The actor has accepted the invite of Luv Kush Ramlila committee to be present to perform the symbolic slaying of the effigy of Ravana at Delhi’s the Red Fort grounds on October 2 (Dussehra).

In a video shared with the organisers, Bobby has expressed his delight to be part of the iconic tradition that celebrates the triumph of good over evil. In his signature baritone, actor can be heard saying: “Dilli ki Ramlila mein iss baar mai aa raha hai...Toh milte hain Dussehra par.”

The festival us known to at attract lakhs audiences at to Old Delhi, every year. "Bobby Deol’s participation is expected to make this Dussehra even more spectacular and memorable," adds Arjun Kumar, president of the ramlila committee.

