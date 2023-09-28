News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / Friday Jam: Get ready for Salman-Zaman’s sensational symphony!

Friday Jam: Get ready for Salman-Zaman’s sensational symphony!

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 28, 2023 04:30 PM IST

In the third week of HT City’s Friday Jam Season 8, the duo has in store a riveting night of rock, pop, Sufi and guitar solos at DLF CyberHub in Gurugram.

There’s nobody who can infuse fun in a Friday night quite like the Delhi-based duo Salman Khan Niazi and Zaman Khan! So get set to groove as the duo will take the stage for the third session of HT City’s Friday Jam Season 8. Presented by Cantabil and co-powered by Hero Xtreme and PassPass, the evening promises to be one filled with melodious and eclectic tunes at DLF CyberHub in Gurugram.

Salman-Zaman are known for their hits such as Khawaabon Ke Mele (Taaza Khabar, 2023), Jhoom Jhoom (2023), and Gumshuda (2018).
Those who had a blast with Bollywood numbers last weekend, can now expect a fusion of Sufi, rock and pop, as Salman and Zaman are known for delivering hits such as Gumshuda, Khwaabon Ke Mele (Taaza Khabar) and Jhoom Jhoom, among many others.

“We hope to immerse the audience here in a whirlwind of music and exhilaration. This Friday will not just be about melodies, but also about experiencing music that resonates with the soul, coupled with our signature guitar solos,” say the artistes, popular for their ability to transcend musical boundaries by delivering captivating performances that are a blend of cultural richness and modern vibrancy.

So, what are you waiting for? Head straight to Friday Jam for a night of soulful harmonies and rhythmic brilliance, courtesy Salman-Zaman, who promise to deliver an unforgettable symphony.

Catch It Live

What: HT City’s Friday Jam ft Salman-Zaman

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: September 29

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

