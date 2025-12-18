From Reels to real queues: Gen Z is making art cool again by lining up in droves for this Delhi exhibition

An ongoing exhibition has captured the imagination of youngsters in the Capital in a way few art shows have in recent memory. A viral Reel (1.8 million views and 64.4k likes) shows unusually long queues at Mandi House with crowds stretching down the road as visitors wait patiently to enter the tech-driven immersive exhibit Dream Vision. The exhibition is recording an average daily footfall of around 6,000 visitors.

Harshit Bansal, the creator of the Reel, admits he was taken by surprise: “I’ve never seen this kind of craze before. At first, I thought some new viral eating joint had opened. The lines went right till the end of the road, with people standing there with water bottles and snacks, just waiting to be let in.”

This turnout has exceeded the organizer's expectations. “We saw around 16,000 visitors on Saturday, and on Sunday it touched 25,000. On average, we’re seeing a footfall of 6,000 people daily, with a largely Gen Z crowd,” says organiser Vishal Joshi. Crowd management and safety have been key priorities, with security staff and local police deployed to ensure smooth movement and prevent people from being turned away after lining up.

So, what’s driving the buzz? According to Joshi, it’s the immersive, tech-driven approach: “It reimagines traditional painting using projectors, augmented reality, laser elements and real-time AI-generated visuals. Younger audiences don’t usually show up in such numbers for art exhibitions, but giving it a topical, interactive twist has clearly struck a chord.”

And the mostly young visitors agree. “My dad said this is what it used to look like when big international exhibitions like the Van Gogh Immersive Experience came to Delhi,” says Delhi University student Ronak Bhattacharya, adding, “But those were expensive. This one is free and highly interactive, which makes people want to step out and experience it.”

Catch It Live What: Dream Vision

Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, 35, Firozeshah Road, Mandi House

On till: December 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on the Blue and Violet Lines

