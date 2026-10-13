Glam drop with HT City | Where to get the perfect dandiyas to stick to the festive beat this Navratri season

For the finale to our 10-part Navratri shopping series, here’s a look at the most important accessory for dandiya nights: dandiya sticks! From hands-free dandiya sticks with bangles and slings to personalised ones with your name engraved, here's a look at the most important accessory for dandiya nights this Navratri. (Photos: AI-generated using Gemini and ChatGPT) READ: Glam drop with HT City | Let your bag take the spotlight this Navratri season; choose from brass clutch, sparkling sling and boho-themed backpacks This season’s offerings include hands-free, name-personalised and ghungroo-detailed sticks that simplify carrying, coordinate with outfits and double as keepsakes.

“Personalised dandiyas with individual names are our bestseller. Customers can coordinate the colours with outfits, events or brand requirements, turning the sticks into keepsakes rather than one-night accessories. Prices start at ₹150 per pair. Each handcrafted order takes around 20–30 days, and matching customised potlis are also available for celebrations, favours and corporate gifting,” say sisters Nikhita and Namita, who are founders of Awkt0pus (@awkt0pus).

And for the girlies who don't want yet another thing to keep track of?

“Girls often struggle to keep their belongings safe and dance freely without pockets, so I created hands-free dandiya sticks to take at least one thing off their hands. Each pair is handmade in around an hour and costs ₹120,” says Ishika Mangal, founder of I Makes (@_imakes). Another huge trend this year is dandiya sticks decked to the nines.

“Dandiyas with ghungroo detailing are our bestsellers, while name-tagged pairs are our favourites because they feel exclusive to each client. Customers increasingly want sticks that match their outfits or event themes and can later be kept as souvenirs. Customised pairs cost ₹250– ₹450 and can be dispatched within one to three days, depending on the quantity,” says Vani Rajput, owner of Style My Aisle (@style_my_aisle).