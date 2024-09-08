Gram it: Delhiites, get set to welcome a wet week ahead and walk in the rain

As dark clouds and rain dominate Delhi, its residents face a tough time in commuting. Here’s how pedestrians at Akshardham Flyover had to make their way by skipping the puddles, as the sun set in the cloudy skies of the Capital. Pedestrians and their reflection in the puddle, at Akshardham Flyover in Delhi, capture the fancy of lensman. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

As per India Meteorological Department’s weather forecast, this week in the city is going to be a yet another wet one. There are expectations of light showers during the first few days and moderate rain or thundershowers over the weekend.

