Gram it: In waiting, Delhiites expected to kick-start the week with light rain

Check out our picture of the day that shows clear sky above India Gate. But the upcoming week is expected to be wet with forecast of light to moderate showers.
As clouds line up in the blue sky above India Gate, autos queue up on the ground. Such clear views are courtesy the recent showers in the Capital. But as per the weather forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhiites are expected to begin the week with light rain on Monday. So don’t let the clear skies fool you into leaving behind your umbrellas and raincoats!