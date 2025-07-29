Gurugram garbage woes: Residents go grrrr, upload their angst, plight on social media seeking speedy redressal

The spotlight is on Gurugram, but it’s not a glamorous one anymore. The overflowing dumps of garbage have been a continuous topic of discussion on social media, with the most recent by retired Army officer Major General (Dr) Yash Mor showing sector 50. Gurugram residents have been uploading videos and photos of garbage strewn streets demanding the authorities to clean up numerous sites. (Photo: X)

In response to growing public outrage, Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department launched a three-day sanitation drive to address the millennium city’s mounting waste crisis. But residents are unhappy with the slow pace of redressal.

Addressing the city’s rapid descent into filth and neglect, photographer Aditya Arya, opines: “My life revolves around aesthetics. To see my own city being not pleasing to the eye is sad... The way to sort this mess is through financial consequences. If a truck is found dumping garbage, fine them big. If a citizen is spotted littering, penalise them.”

Artist Anju Kumar poses a sharp critique of the situation: “The stench, pollution, and health risks associated with such unmanaged waste are affecting the daily lives of citizens and tarnishing the city’s image... It’s time the administration [implements] responsible waste management and environmental care. Gurugram deserves better!”

