Gurugram gets con-ned, the comic way!

Gurugrammers were in for a treat over the weekend as the city hosted its first-ever Comi Con, turning the Gymkhana Club in Sector 29 into a vibrant hub of pop culture and creativity. Visitors from across NCR thronged the venue to watch cosplayers bring their favourite characters to life. Some among these even travelled from outstation to participate. Gurugram Comic Con was held on March 14 and 15 at the Gymkhana Club in Sector 29. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/ HT) From quirky costumes to fan-favourite superheroes, the crowd had plenty to cheer for. Take for instance, a duo of cosplayers who dressed up as mops and an Iron Man cosplayer. These quickly became showstoppers, with visitors stopping by to click selfies with them.

Priyank Sharma cosplayed as video game character Pyramid Head while Riya played Bubble Head Nurse from the Silent Hill video game. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/ HT)

Ritika Singh cosplayed as Dragon Princess. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“When I heard Gurugram was making a debut in hosting Comic Con, my friends insisted that I take part. So I travelled all the way from Chandigarh to be here,” says Ritika Singh, a college graduate from Punjab, says, “I have always followed Comic Con, whenever it takes place anywhere in the country, but never got a chance to participate. Back in college, a friend and I would organise our own little ‘mini Comic Con’ just for fun... Upon reaching here, the organising team members even helped me put together my outfit of Dragon Princess. It feels amazing to experience it from the other side.”

Mannat Kanwal cosplayed as Sylus from the game Love and Deepspace. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/ HT)

Kartik Batra and Kashish Gupta brought quirkiness to this conference by cosplaying as mops! (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/ HT)

“We wanted to be weird! Our goal was that when anyone brushes past us, they shouldn’t be able to ignore us. To turn heads around, but also make them giggle, we came up with the idea of dressing up as mops,” says Kartik Batra, a college student. His partner-in-crime, Kashish Gupta, a graphic designer by profession, adds, “We used plastic dustbins and a small bath tub, used for babies, and then cut it out to put it all together. The fun part is that we can be as creative as we want and there are no judgements here.”

Vipin Kumar donned a scarecrow avatar! (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/ HT)

Chhavi Batra cosplayed as comic book character Harley Quinn. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/ HT)

Vish channelled the energy of Lack Luster soldier from comic book series Yu-Gi-Oh.

Arshdeep Singh is a die hard Wolverine fan. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/ HT)

“Last time I participated in this event four years ago. Now, I’ve brought back my inner spirit of Wolverine. I even go by the name Arshverine, as I am a huge Wolverine fan! I had my family in the US bring me this costume, which I upgraded by using hard cardboard and thick paper to make the mask and claws,” says Arshdeep Singh, who is a graphic designer by profession.

Hoo haa! Cosplayers from across India assembled in the Millennium City, over the weekend, to participate in the maiden edition of Gurugram Comic Con. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/ HT)