Haryana's pistol shooter Kanak Budhwar, gold winner at ISSF Junior World Cup Germany: Mujhe sirf target dikh raha tha!

At only 17, Kanak Budhwar has already achieved what many dream of — standing atop the podium with a gold medal, the Indian flag raised high in celebration. Kanak Budhwar (centre) defeated European Champion Anna Dulce (L) and Chen Yen-Ching of Chinese Taipei (R) to clinch gold in ISSF Junior World Cup 2025. (Photo: X)

On Wednesday, the young shooter from Rohtak, Haryana, clinched India’s first top finish at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, winning the women’s 10m air pistol event. In a high-pressure final, she kept her nerves steady and delivered a stellar score of 239, edging out two-time Olympian and reigning European champion Anna Dulce of Moldova by 1.7 points. But for Kanak, it wasn’t about her competitors.

“My target wasn’t on who I was competing against, but on believing fully in myself. I had the confidence that if I stayed focused, I would win a medal for my country. When I was standing in the arena, mujhe sirf target dikh raha tha… nothing else mattered,” she says.

That laser-sharp focus and self-belief culminated in a moment Kanak calls unforgettable: “Bahut achhi feeling hoti hai jab aap apna Tiranga lehrate huye dekhte ho. Every athlete dreams of this, and living it feels surreal.”

Kanak is no stranger to the international stage, having previously won silver at the Junior World Championships. Behind her early success is a strong support system — a circle of believers who back young athletes long before the spotlight finds them. For Kanak, her coach Sandeep Nehra has been one such pillar: “My coach has been the perfect guide and a rock in my life. I enrolled in his shooting academy at the very start, and he has stood by me every step of the way, helping me overcome obstacles. That’s how I’m here today.”

Her family’s quiet, unwavering belief has been just as vital: “Mummy papa ne jab samjha ki mujh mein shooting abilities hain unhone mujhe poora support diya. Not once did they make me feel this was an unusual path. That gave me the confidence to believe I can achieve anything.”

Having now made her mark on the junior world stage, Kanak’s vision is crystal clear — the Olympics. “LA Olympics mein compete karungi aur India ke liye medal lekar aaungi. Yeh ab mera sapna hai,” she signs off.

