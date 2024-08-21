Heartbreak 2020: Musician Kamakshi Khanna's India Tour dissects the dilemma of modern dating

Modern day dating is not an easy feat! Navigating through the pull and push of its lure can be quite a daunting experience for anyone looking for love today, and it's this very experience that has inspired singer-songwriter Kamakshi Khanna. She is all set to tour India with her latest EP, Heartbreak 2020. Kamakshi Khanna performed at Lollapalooza, earlier this year.

Kick-startikng from Bengaluru (on August 23) Khanna will head to Delhi, where she was born and became part of the music choirs and backing vocals from the age of 13. Mention her connect with Delhi and she is quick to recall the time when she was part of the city's independent music scene. "It was when I turned 21-22 that I really wanted to have my own voice, tell my own story, and channel my own experiences into music. That’s when it all started,” says Khanna, adding that her current tour is not just a celebration of her recent achievements but also an ode to her inner child, “My first EP was called Much Mellow. When I look back and think about its name, I now feel it’s a little funny (laughs)… I might perform some of the songs from that EP as well because I want the tour to be precious, and I want to sing to my inner child — the one who started writing music.”

Having shifted to Mumbai since the past four years, Khanna says each song in her new EP is about, “different kinds of heartbreaks that we all experience”. Whether it’s the awkward first date, situationship, or the endless mind games most of us end-up playing, there's a lot explored in the four songs. “The first song, I Blew It! is about the awkward dates, feeling the jitters and nervousness when you are around someone you like."

Navigating through the modern day dating challenges, and giving her creative outbursts a lyrical appeal, Khanna says her other songs Tourist and Love Is Not A F*****g Game will appease the listeners in not just Bengaluru and Delhi but also other cities namely Jaipur, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Shillong, and Guwahati. "Tourist is a song about casual relationships and situationships that keep the hope of finding love alive whereas the other song explores how dating is not as simple as it used to be earlier and leaves all those looking for love with confusing, mixed signals today.”

Besides these heartbreak anthems, the tour is full-on celebration. “It will hence include some really major hits and some milestones like my song Qareeb that got a lot of love during the pandemic lockdown, song Duur that was featured as part of the web series The Fame Game, and Tere Jaisa from web series Kota Factory,” shares Khanna, adding, “I just want to celebrate all the music I have written, songs that people have loved, and really want to connect with people from across the country!”

For Kamakshi, playing her songs live is “the best part of being a musician”, and thus she can't keep calm about taking to the stage especially when it comes to her home town. “It’s so spontaneous to perform live because you are in the moment, connecting in a more real way with your audience, as opposed to when you are recording in a studio, trying to get everything perfect. Performing live has a certain charm to it, which I think is the best part for me,” explains Khanna, adding, “Since I am performing with a 9-piece set-up with strings, horns, and backing vocalists in Delhi, I am really excited about the songs in which all of these are featuring.”





Catch It Live

What: Heartbreak 2020 Tour ft Kamakshi Khanna

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: August 24

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

