Mon, Sept 01, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 September 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 12:23 pm IST

Monday, September 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#CineCall

What: Travelling Film South Asia 2025 – A Festival of South Asian Documentaries | Hello Guyzz (directed by Samiksha Mathur)

Catch It Live on Monday, 1 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: September 1

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Usool Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 1

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Roop Swaroop Aroop – Solo exhibition of Chandrapal Panjre

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: September 1 to 7

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Grown Up ft Jaspreet Singh

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

