HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 September 2025

#CineCallWhat: Travelling Film South Asia 2025 – A Festival of South Asian Documentaries | Hello Guyzz (directed by Samiksha Mathur) Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road When: September 1 Timing: 6pm Entry: Free Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #TuneIn What: Usool Live Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram When: September 1 Timing: 9.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #ArtAttackWhat: Roop Swaroop Aroop – Solo exhibition of Chandrapal Panjre Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House When: September 1 to 7 Timing: 11am to 8pm Entry: Free Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #JustForLaughs What: Grown Up ft Jaspreet Singh Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram When: September 1Timing: 7pm Entry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction