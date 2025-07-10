Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Friday, July 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#DelhiTalkies 

What: 8th International Health & Wellness Expo 2025  

Catch It Live on Friday, 11 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Friday, 11 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Hall 12, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan 

When: July 11 to 13 

Timing: 10am to 7pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Illuminated Nature – A solo exhibition of artworks by Neena Khare

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: July 11 to 20 

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Qawwali Night ft Nizami Bandhu

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#StepUp

What: Tribute to Late Kathak Maestro Pt Kundan Lal Gangani ft Vidushi Saswati Sen & Pt Harish Gangani

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#TuneIn

What: Folk Dance and Music | Badariya Baras Rahi: Songs from Eastern UP ft Urmila Srivastava

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: July 11

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#Staged

What: Maharani Kaikeyi – An Untold Story

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Institutional Area, Lodi Colony, Lodhi Road 

When: July 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Master Peace ft Madhur Virli

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram 

When: July 11 

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 July 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On