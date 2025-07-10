HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 July 2025
Friday, July 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#DelhiTalkies
What: 8th International Health & Wellness Expo 2025
Where: Hall 12, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: July 11 to 13
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Illuminated Nature – A solo exhibition of artworks by Neena Khare
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: July 11 to 20
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Qawwali Night ft Nizami Bandhu
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Tribute to Late Kathak Maestro Pt Kundan Lal Gangani ft Vidushi Saswati Sen & Pt Harish Gangani
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Folk Dance and Music | Badariya Baras Rahi: Songs from Eastern UP ft Urmila Srivastava
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: July 11
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Maharani Kaikeyi – An Untold Story
Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Institutional Area, Lodi Colony, Lodhi Road
When: July 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Master Peace ft Madhur Virli
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 11
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)