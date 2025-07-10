HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 July 2025

#DelhiTalkies What: 8th International Health & Wellness Expo 2025 Catch It Live on Friday, 11 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Hall 12, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: July 11 to 13

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Illuminated Nature – A solo exhibition of artworks by Neena Khare

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: July 11 to 20

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Qawwali Night ft Nizami Bandhu

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Tribute to Late Kathak Maestro Pt Kundan Lal Gangani ft Vidushi Saswati Sen & Pt Harish Gangani

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Folk Dance and Music | Badariya Baras Rahi: Songs from Eastern UP ft Urmila Srivastava

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: July 11

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Maharani Kaikeyi – An Untold Story

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Institutional Area, Lodi Colony, Lodhi Road

When: July 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Master Peace ft Madhur Virli

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 11

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction