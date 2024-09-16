HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 September 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Magic in the Square Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, SaketWhen: July 27 to September 30Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #StepUpWhat: Kathak Recital ft Gauri DiwakarWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: September 17Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #CineCallWhat: The Whisper of SilenceWhere: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught PlaceWhen: September 17Timing: 5pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) #TuneInWhat: Pop Rock ft Aronjoy DasWhere: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, GurugramWhen: September 17Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.thepianoman.inNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: The Line-up ft Nishant SuriWhere: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IVWhen: September 17Timing: 10pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction