HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 September 2024

#ArtAttack What: Magic in the Square Catch It Live on 17 September 2024

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: July 27 to September 30

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Kathak Recital ft Gauri Diwakar

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: The Whisper of Silence

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: September 17

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Pop Rock ft Aronjoy Das

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: September 17

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Line-up ft Nishant Suri

Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: September 17

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction