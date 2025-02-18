HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 February 2025
Feb 18, 2025 01:16 PM IST
Tuesday, February 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Contemplations
Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, Safdarjung Development Area
When: February 14 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Nocturnes
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Pop music | Archit & Arpit
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex B 6/7-22 Opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave
When: February 18
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.pianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
#CineCall
What: SH Raza: The Very Essence
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre
When: February 18
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Aadi Mahotsav - 2025
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: February 16 to 24
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
