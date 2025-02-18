HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 February 2025

#ArtAttack Catch It Live on Tuesday, 18 February 2025(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

What: Contemplations

Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, Safdarjung Development Area

When: February 14 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Nocturnes

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Pop music | Archit & Arpit

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex B 6/7-22 Opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave

When: February 18

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.pianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

#CineCall

What: SH Raza: The Very Essence

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre

When: February 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Aadi Mahotsav - 2025

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: February 16 to 24

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

