HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged What: The Courtyard – As A Vanishing Species (Director: Shurganova Natalya) Gram it: Brace yourselves Delhiites, for the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of 41 degrees Celsius maximum temperature today! Amid expectations of thunderstorm and rain in the coming days, here's how youngsters have been taking to the city's streets while guarded with umbrellas. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Where: Chahumukh Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 17 to 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Tickets available at the venue

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack What: When India Became Home – Artworks by Julia Usmanova

Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: June 19 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Nizami Brothers Live

Where: Koca, SCO 4-7, Golf Avenue 42, Golf Course Road, Sector 42, Gurugram

When: June 19

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs What: Monster – A StandUp Comedy Show Ft. Gurleen Pannu

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Glam Up 2026

Where: Pragati Maidan, IP Estate area

When: June 19 & 20

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction