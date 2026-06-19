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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, June 19 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 19, 2026 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #Staged

    What: The Courtyard – As A Vanishing Species (Director: Shurganova Natalya)

    Gram it: Brace yourselves Delhiites, for the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of 41 degrees Celsius maximum temperature today! Amid expectations of thunderstorm and rain in the coming days, here's how youngsters have been taking to the city's streets while guarded with umbrellas. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)
    Gram it: Brace yourselves Delhiites, for the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of 41 degrees Celsius maximum temperature today! Amid expectations of thunderstorm and rain in the coming days, here's how youngsters have been taking to the city's streets while guarded with umbrellas. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

    Where: Chahumukh Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: June 17 to 21

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Tickets available at the venue

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: When India Became Home – Artworks by Julia Usmanova

    Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: June 19 to 23

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Nizami Brothers Live

    Where: Koca, SCO 4-7, Golf Avenue 42, Golf Course Road, Sector 42, Gurugram

    When: June 19

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Monster – A StandUp Comedy Show Ft. Gurleen Pannu

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: June 19

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Glam Up 2026

    Where: Pragati Maidan, IP Estate area

    When: June 19 & 20

    Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 19 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 19 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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