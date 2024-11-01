HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 November 2024
Nov 01, 2024 06:57 PM IST
The day of Nov 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#Staged
What: Humare Ram
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: November 2 & 3
Timing: 2.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Faces in My Window
Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 2 to 5
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Manzil The Band Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 2
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Halwa ft Amit Tandon
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 2
Timing: 4pm, 7pm & 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)