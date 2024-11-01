Menu Explore
Friday, Nov 01, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 01, 2024 06:57 PM IST

The day of Nov 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: Humare Ram

Catch It Live on 2 November 2024
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: November 2 & 3

Timing: 2.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Faces in My Window

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 2 to 5

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Manzil The Band Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 2

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Halwa ft Amit Tandon

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 2

Timing: 4pm, 7pm & 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Friday, November 01, 2024
