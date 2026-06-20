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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, June 20 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 20, 2026 5:05 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #TuneIn

    What: Rahgir Live

    Gram it: A view of the Yamuna Bazar in Delhi, where authorities are expected to run a clearance drive this weekend. Meanwhile, how about a chance to go boating at the Yamuna? (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/Hindustan Times)
    Gram it: A view of the Yamuna Bazar in Delhi, where authorities are expected to run a clearance drive this weekend. Meanwhile, how about a chance to go boating at the Yamuna? (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/Hindustan Times)

    Where: Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

    When: June 20

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Threshold of Dreams: Khwaabon Ki Dehleez – Artworks by Neha Bisht

    Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: June 20 to 28

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Waku Waku Japan Games Day – Games, Quizzes & cultural activities

    Where: Library, Japan Foundation, A-13, Green Park, Aurobindo Marg

    When: June 20

    Timing: 11.30 am to 1.30pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Pratyush Chaubey Live

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: June 20

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #UpNext

    What: Father's Day & International Yoga Day Special –- Nature walk, Yoga, Celebration

    Where: Tau Devi Lal Park, Sector 22, Gurugram

    When: June 20

    Timing: 6.30 am to 7.45 am

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Indusind Bank Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 20 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 20 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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