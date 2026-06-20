HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn What: Rahgir Live Gram it: A view of the Yamuna Bazar in Delhi, where authorities are expected to run a clearance drive this weekend. Meanwhile, how about a chance to go boating at the Yamuna? (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/Hindustan Times)

Where: Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

When: June 20

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack What: Threshold of Dreams: Khwaabon Ki Dehleez – Artworks by Neha Bisht

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: June 20 to 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: Waku Waku Japan Games Day – Games, Quizzes & cultural activities

Where: Library, Japan Foundation, A-13, Green Park, Aurobindo Marg

When: June 20

Timing: 11.30 am to 1.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Pratyush Chaubey Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: June 20

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#UpNext What: Father's Day & International Yoga Day Special –- Nature walk, Yoga, Celebration

Where: Tau Devi Lal Park, Sector 22, Gurugram

When: June 20

Timing: 6.30 am to 7.45 am

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Indusind Bank Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction