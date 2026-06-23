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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, June 23 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 23, 2026 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #Staged

    What: Yes No Maybe (Directors: Sufi Siddharth Kabir, Poorva Aggarwal & Krishna Agrawal)

    Gram it: A heat-induced mirage shimmers along the road leading to Rashtrapati Bhavan, on a hot summer day, in Delhi. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR is likely to witness isolated thunderstorms alongside lightening and gusty winds tomorrow. (Photo: Naveen Sharma/ANI)
    Gram it: A heat-induced mirage shimmers along the road leading to Rashtrapati Bhavan, on a hot summer day, in Delhi. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR is likely to witness isolated thunderstorms alongside lightening and gusty winds tomorrow. (Photo: Naveen Sharma/ANI)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: June 23

    Timing: 6.45pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Faces and Facets: Satyajit Ray in Colour – Artworks by Nemai Ghosh

    Where: DAG, 22A, Windsor Place, Janpath

    When: June 23 to July 4

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Talli Tuesday Ft. DJ Mikie

    Where: Drama, 14, 2nd Floor, Scindia House, Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: June 23

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: DIY Jellyfish Lamp Workshop

    Where: Cafe Pink, Building No. 21, Ground Floor, Hauz Khas Village

    When: June 23

    Timing: 2.12pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: New Club In Town – A StandUp Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Siddharth Sudhakar, Nishant Suri, Neeti Palta, Shreya Priyam Roy, Manik Mahna & Kaustubh Aggarwal

    Where: The Social House, Building no 18, Hauz Khas Village

    When: June 23 to 28

    Timing: 7.30 pm & 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #PowerHour

    What: Asian Fencing Championship 2026

    Where: Hall 2FF & Hall 3FF, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Mandapam

    When: June 19 to 24

    Timing: 9am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 23 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 23 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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