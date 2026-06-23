HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged What: Yes No Maybe (Directors: Sufi Siddharth Kabir, Poorva Aggarwal & Krishna Agrawal) Gram it: A heat-induced mirage shimmers along the road leading to Rashtrapati Bhavan, on a hot summer day, in Delhi. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR is likely to witness isolated thunderstorms alongside lightening and gusty winds tomorrow. (Photo: Naveen Sharma/ANI)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 23

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Faces and Facets: Satyajit Ray in Colour – Artworks by Nemai Ghosh

Where: DAG, 22A, Windsor Place, Janpath

When: June 23 to July 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Talli Tuesday Ft. DJ Mikie

Where: Drama, 14, 2nd Floor, Scindia House, Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

When: June 23

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: DIY Jellyfish Lamp Workshop

Where: Cafe Pink, Building No. 21, Ground Floor, Hauz Khas Village

When: June 23

Timing: 2.12pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: New Club In Town – A StandUp Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Siddharth Sudhakar, Nishant Suri, Neeti Palta, Shreya Priyam Roy, Manik Mahna & Kaustubh Aggarwal

Where: The Social House, Building no 18, Hauz Khas Village

When: June 23 to 28

Timing: 7.30 pm & 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#PowerHour What: Asian Fencing Championship 2026

Where: Hall 2FF & Hall 3FF, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Mandapam

When: June 19 to 24

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

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