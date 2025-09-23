HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 September 2025

#Staged
What: IHC Theatre Festival | Kela Jamunwali (Directed by Bhumika Dube)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Between Delhi and the Clouds
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: September 20 to 26
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Aravali Film Festival | Mirage (Director: Kayshawn Wallace)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: September 23
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: : Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Ananda: An Exploration of Cannabis in India – Omair Ahmad, Khagesh Gautam, Tripti Tandon, and Karan Madhok
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: September 23
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Harsh Gujral Live
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: September 23
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ (Aqua Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Festive Shopping – Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini
When: September 23 & 24
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)