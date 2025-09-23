Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 September 2025

    Tuesday, September 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Sep 23, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #Staged

    What: IHC Theatre Festival | Kela Jamunwali (Directed by Bhumika Dube)

    Catch It Live on Tuesday, 23 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Catch It Live on Tuesday, 23 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: September 23

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Between Delhi and the Clouds

    Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: September 20 to 26

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Aravali Film Festival | Mirage (Director: Kayshawn Wallace)

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: September 23

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: : Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Ananda: An Exploration of Cannabis in India – Omair Ahmad, Khagesh Gautam, Tripti Tandon, and Karan Madhok

    Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: September 23

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Harsh Gujral Live

    Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

    When: September 23

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ (Aqua Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Festive Shopping – Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition

    Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

    When: September 23 & 24

    Timing: 10am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/ HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 23 September 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/ HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 23 September 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes