HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 February 2025

#ArtAttack What: Bombay – Through the Eyes of Pradeep Chandra Catch it Live on Thursday, 27 February 2025 (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: February 16 to 27

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Sea of Possibilities

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 27

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: No Place To Call My Own

Where: Library, Gothe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: February 27

Timing: 6.390pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: IGLTA Foundation LGBTQ+ Travel Symposium

Where: The LaLiT New Delhi, Barakhamba Road

When: February 27

Timing: 10am to 4.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba (Blue Line)

#LitTalk

What: Words in the Garden | Hamari Dili – Ancient Soul, Global Heart: Delhi’s Living Heritage

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 27 to March 1

Timing: 2pm to 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Jalsa – Summer Bloom

Where: The Ashok Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: February 27

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

