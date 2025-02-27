HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 February 2025
Thursday, February 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Bombay – Through the Eyes of Pradeep Chandra
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: February 16 to 27
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Sea of Possibilities
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 27
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: No Place To Call My Own
Where: Library, Gothe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place
When: February 27
Timing: 6.390pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: IGLTA Foundation LGBTQ+ Travel Symposium
Where: The LaLiT New Delhi, Barakhamba Road
When: February 27
Timing: 10am to 4.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Words in the Garden | Hamari Dili – Ancient Soul, Global Heart: Delhi’s Living Heritage
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 27 to March 1
Timing: 2pm to 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Jalsa – Summer Bloom
Where: The Ashok Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: February 27
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
