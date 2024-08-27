 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 August 2024 - Hindustan Times

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 27, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Aug 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on 28 August 2024
What: Art Incept ft Prithwish Daw

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: August 23 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Laila Majnu

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: August 28 & 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Wajahat Hasan Live

Where: Illuzion Luxe Club, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector-38A, Noida

When: August 28

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

 

#StepUp

What: Maharani Draupadi Antarkatha

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 28

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#CineCall

What: Devrai: Sacred Grove

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 28

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: God, Science and Reality

Where: Kunzum, M-60, Greater Kailash II

When: August 28

Timing: 6pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Rahul Dua Live

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: August 28

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) 

 

#FleaSpree

What: Bridal & Festive Edit ’24

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: August 27 & 28

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

