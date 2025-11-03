HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 November 2025

#LitTalk What: Delhi and Its Textured Pasts – Prof Amar Farooqui, historian Sohail Hashmi, urban planner Shubham Mishra & Shashank Shekhar Sinha Gram it: Devotees offer prayers at Vasudev Ghat, on the banks of the Yamuna river, on day 1 of Yamunotsav 2025. (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: November 3

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall What: 30th European Union Film Festival | The Wolves Come Out at Night (Mongolian film with English subtitles/ Director: Gabrielle Brady)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Musical Concert ft Snezhana Zagorodnyaya (Bassoon) & Zakhar Atamanenko (Piano)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: November 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: Everything I Waited to Forget – Artworks by KM Khushboo

Where: Art Incept, 227, Second Floor, Southpoint Mall, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram

When: November 1 to 24

Timing: 11am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs What: The Duo ft Chirag Panjwani & Kaustubh Aggarwal

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)