HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 November 2025

#LitTalk
What: Delhi and Its Textured Pasts – Prof Amar Farooqui, historian Sohail Hashmi, urban planner Shubham Mishra & Shashank Shekhar Sinha
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: November 3
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: 30th European Union Film Festival | The Wolves Come Out at Night (Mongolian film with English subtitles/ Director: Gabrielle Brady)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Musical Concert ft Snezhana Zagorodnyaya (Bassoon) & Zakhar Atamanenko (Piano)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Everything I Waited to Forget – Artworks by KM Khushboo
Where: Art Incept, 227, Second Floor, Southpoint Mall, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram
When: November 1 to 24
Timing: 11am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo ft Chirag Panjwani & Kaustubh Aggarwal
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)