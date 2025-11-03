Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 November 2025

    Monday, November 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 3, 2025 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #LitTalk

    What: Delhi and Its Textured Pasts – Prof Amar Farooqui, historian Sohail Hashmi, urban planner Shubham Mishra & Shashank Shekhar Sinha

    Gram it: Devotees offer prayers at Vasudev Ghat, on the banks of the Yamuna river, on day 1 of Yamunotsav 2025. (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)
    Gram it: Devotees offer prayers at Vasudev Ghat, on the banks of the Yamuna river, on day 1 of Yamunotsav 2025. (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)

    Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: November 3

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: 30th European Union Film Festival | The Wolves Come Out at Night (Mongolian film with English subtitles/ Director: Gabrielle Brady)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 3

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Musical Concert ft Snezhana Zagorodnyaya (Bassoon) & Zakhar Atamanenko (Piano)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: November 3

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Everything I Waited to Forget – Artworks by KM Khushboo

    Where: Art Incept, 227, Second Floor, Southpoint Mall, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram

    When: November 1 to 24

    Timing: 11am to 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Duo ft Chirag Panjwani & Kaustubh Aggarwal

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: November 3

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 3 November 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 3 November 2025
    © 2025 HindustanTimes