HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 August 2025

#StagedWhat: The Big Fat CityWhere: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi HouseWhen: August 31Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)#TuneInWhat: Westside Story Edition 2 ft Andreas Konig (German pianist)Where: The Quorum, Two Horizon Center, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Golf Course Road, GurugramWhen: August 31Timing: 7.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)#ArtAttackWhat: Shobha Broota: Painting InfinityWhere: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, JanpathWhen: August 30 to October 18Timing: 10.30am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)#FleaSpreeWhat: Syuti ShailiWhere: Apparel House, Sector 44, GurugramWhen: August 30 & 31Timing: 11am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction