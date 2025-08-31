Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 11:39 am IST

Sunday, August 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: The Big Fat City

Catch It Live on Sunday, 31 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: August 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Westside Story Edition 2 ft Andreas Konig (German pianist)

Where: The Quorum, Two Horizon Center, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: August 31

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack

What: Shobha Broota: Painting Infinity

Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath

When: August 30 to October 18

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Syuti Shaili

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: August 30 & 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

