HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Bárbara (Director: John Petrizzelli)

What: Fête de la Musique | bAlllAd — where street becomes stage (Creator: Bertrand Devendeville)

What: BYU meets Triveni – A Cultural Exchange between Ballroom Dance and Indian Classical Dances

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What: One Mother, Many Mother Tongues | Madonna and Child by Sandro Botticelli

Where: Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, 50-E, Chandragupta Marg (Entry from Nyaya Marg), Chanakyapuri

When: June 3 to 5 & June 8 to 12

Timing: 11am to Noon & 3pm to 4pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh (Pink Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Perfume Making – Craft Your Signature Scent

Where: Cafe Saka, Shop no 4, Block B6, Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave

When: June 4

Timing: 1.20pm, 3.25pm & 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#JustForLaughs What: The Duo ft. Onkar Yadav & Shreya Priyam Roy

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

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