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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, June 4 has some amazing events lined up. Those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture, must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations

    Published on: Jun 04, 2026 5:05 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #StepUp

    What: BYU meets Triveni – A Cultural Exchange between Ballroom Dance and Indian Classical Dances

    Gram it: Under the clear blue skies, visitors at the Yamuna river ghat, near Yamuna Bazar, click selfies while wanting to enjoy the boat ride. Though the air pollution levels remain low, following several days of favourable weather conditions, the littering on the river banks does raise questions on the civic sense of Delhiites. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)
    Gram it: Under the clear blue skies, visitors at the Yamuna river ghat, near Yamuna Bazar, click selfies while wanting to enjoy the boat ride. Though the air pollution levels remain low, following several days of favourable weather conditions, the littering on the river banks does raise questions on the civic sense of Delhiites. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

    Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: June 4

    Timing: 10am to 12.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Fête de la Musique | bAlllAd — where street becomes stage (Creator: Bertrand Devendeville)

    Where: Social, DLF Avenue, Saket

    When: June 4

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: www.skillboxes.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Bárbara (Director: John Petrizzelli)

    Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: June 4

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: One Mother, Many Mother Tongues | Madonna and Child by Sandro Botticelli

    Where: Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, 50-E, Chandragupta Marg (Entry from Nyaya Marg), Chanakyapuri

    When: June 3 to 5 & June 8 to 12

    Timing: 11am to Noon & 3pm to 4pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh (Pink Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Perfume Making – Craft Your Signature Scent

    Where: Cafe Saka, Shop no 4, Block B6, Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave

    When: June 4

    Timing: 1.20pm, 3.25pm & 5.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Duo ft. Onkar Yadav & Shreya Priyam Roy

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: June 4

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 4 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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