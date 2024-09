HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 September 2024

#StepUp Catch It Live on 4 September 2024

What: Shradhanjali Festival ft Shatabdi Dey Mallick

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: India’s Rockefeller Artists

Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath

When: August 31 to October 12

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Amrit Wadali Performing Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 4

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Playing in the Rain

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: LOL Weekdays ft Neeti Palta

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: September 4

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

