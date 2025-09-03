HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 September 2025

#Staged What: DOUBT – A Parable (directed by Anuradha Dar) Catch It Live on Thursday, 4 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 4 & 5

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Project Dnox Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 4

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Pages de Bonheur – Page by page

Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, Safdarjung Development Area

When: August 29 to September 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: I am the Future (directed by Rachel Cisinski)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: September 4

Timing: 6.30pm to 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Best of Madhur Model ft Radhe, Ramansh & Priyam

Where: The Comedy Cookie, Second Floor, F 15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar

When: September 4

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar⁩⁦ (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Dastkar Nature 2025

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

When: September 4 to 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: ₹40

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction