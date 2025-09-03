HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 September 2025

#StagedWhat: DOUBT – A Parable (directed by Anuradha Dar)Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: September 4 & 5Timing: 7.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: Project Dnox LiveWhere: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, GurugramWhen: September 4Timing: 9.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #ArtAttack What: Pages de Bonheur – Page by page Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, Safdarjung Development Area When: August 29 to September 5 Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #CineCallWhat: I am the Future (directed by Rachel Cisinski)Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi EstateWhen: September 4Timing: 6.30pm to 8.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Best of Madhur Model ft Radhe, Ramansh & Priyam Where: The Comedy Cookie, Second Floor, F 15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar When: September 4Timing: 7.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Dastkar Nature 2025Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur When: September 4 to 15Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: ₹40Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line) For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction