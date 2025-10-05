HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 October 2025

#TuneIn
What: Henrique Camacho Live
Where: Klub Hermis, Ground Floor, Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram
When: October 5
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: Mishran: A Medley of Mediums – Solo exhibition of artist Prenita Dutt
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 1 to 5
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav | Amrita Lahiri (Kuchipudi), Madhavi Mudgal (Odissi) & Kathak Parampara by artistes mentored by Saswati Sen
Where: Purana Qila (Old Fort Complex), Mathura Road
When: October 3 to 5
Timings: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Karn: Women Trilogy (Directed by Kulvinder Bakshish Singh)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 5
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Triumph of Kachchh
Where: Method Delhi, D-59, Defence Colony
When: October 4 to 12
Timing: Noon to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)
#CineCall
What: Jab We Met
Where: Sunset Cinema Club, Urban Akhara, Archview Dr, Sector 58, Gurugram
When: October 5
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Telling Lies – A Standup Solo ft Aashish Solanki
Where: IndiOwl – Platform 13, 261, Second Floor, Plot No 8, Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib
When: October 5
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Sihali Jageer – Showcase of Bestsellers
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: October 5 to 6
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)