HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 October 2025

#TuneIn What: Henrique Camacho Live Gram it: A thin layer of smog has engulfed Delhi's skyline post Dussehra festivities. Here's a view of the same from Kartavya Path, as seen on Saturday. Is autumn making way for smog season? (Photo: ANI)

Where: Klub Hermis, Ground Floor, Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram

When: October 5

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack What: Mishran: A Medley of Mediums – Solo exhibition of artist Prenita Dutt

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 1 to 5

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp What: Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav | Amrita Lahiri (Kuchipudi), Madhavi Mudgal (Odissi) & Kathak Parampara by artistes mentored by Saswati Sen

Where: Purana Qila (Old Fort Complex), Mathura Road

When: October 3 to 5

Timings: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged What: Karn: Women Trilogy (Directed by Kulvinder Bakshish Singh)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 5

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: The Triumph of Kachchh

Where: Method Delhi, D-59, Defence Colony

When: October 4 to 12

Timing: Noon to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)

#CineCall What: Jab We Met

Where: Sunset Cinema Club, Urban Akhara, Archview Dr, Sector 58, Gurugram

When: October 5

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs What: Telling Lies – A Standup Solo ft Aashish Solanki

Where: IndiOwl – Platform 13, 261, Second Floor, Plot No 8, Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib

When: October 5

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree What: Sihali Jageer – Showcase of Bestsellers

Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: October 5 to 6

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)