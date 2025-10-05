Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 October 2025

    Sunday, October 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 5, 2025 11:03 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: Henrique Camacho Live

    Gram it: A thin layer of smog has engulfed Delhi's skyline post Dussehra festivities. Here's a view of the same from Kartavya Path, as seen on Saturday. Is autumn making way for smog season? (Photo: ANI)
    Where: Klub Hermis, Ground Floor, Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram

    When: October 5

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Mishran: A Medley of Mediums – Solo exhibition of artist Prenita Dutt

    Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 1 to 5

    Timing: 10am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav | Amrita Lahiri (Kuchipudi), Madhavi Mudgal (Odissi) & Kathak Parampara by artistes mentored by Saswati Sen

    Where: Purana Qila (Old Fort Complex), Mathura Road

    When: October 3 to 5

    Timings: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #Staged

    What: Karn: Women Trilogy (Directed by Kulvinder Bakshish Singh)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 5

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: The Triumph of Kachchh

    Where: Method Delhi, D-59, Defence Colony

    When: October 4 to 12

    Timing: Noon to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: Jab We Met

    Where: Sunset Cinema Club, Urban Akhara, Archview Dr, Sector 58, Gurugram

    When: October 5

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Telling Lies – A Standup Solo ft Aashish Solanki

    Where: IndiOwl – Platform 13, 261, Second Floor, Plot No 8, Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib

    When: October 5

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Sihali Jageer – Showcase of Bestsellers

    Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

    When: October 5 to 6

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
