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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, June 6 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 06, 2026 10:53 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #Staged

    What: Shriman Chor (Director: Ishtiyak Khan)

    Gram it: This peaceful congregation of birds was recently held in Gurugram! Spotted among the feathered creatures was a peacock amid parrots and pigeons, all feeding on seeds together. How about catching such more views at the next bird watching walk in the city? Details below. (Photo: PTI)
    Gram it: This peaceful congregation of birds was recently held in Gurugram! Spotted among the feathered creatures was a peacock amid parrots and pigeons, all feeding on seeds together. How about catching such more views at the next bird watching walk in the city? Details below. (Photo: PTI)

    Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: June 6

    Timing: 4.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: An Exhibition of Contemporary Art

    Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: June 1 to 15

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Ek Radha – A Musical Love Story

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: June 6

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: BYOC – Bring Your Own Car Round 1 Racing Event

    Where: Urban Racer, Sector-58, Gurugram

    When: June 6

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    #CineCall

    What: Good Manners (Director: Juliana Rojas)

    Where: Tealogy Cafe, Q Block, Jangpura Extension

    When: June 6

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: www.fillum.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: The Great Indian Medico Masala (Author: Dr Kumar Nirbhay)

    Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II

    When: June 6

    Timing: 2pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Sharbati by Adhya & Mukesh

    Where: The Kendra Art Gallery, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, 1, Copernicus Marg

    When: June 5 & 6

    Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #NextUp

    What: Birding Bharat – Ataavi Bird Walk Series (Conductor: Anjali Bhardwaj)

    Where: Deer Park (Gate no 1), Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas

    When: June 7

    Timing: 6am to 8am

    Entry: 300 (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 6 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 6 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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