HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Shriman Chor (Director: Ishtiyak Khan)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 6

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: An Exhibition of Contemporary Art